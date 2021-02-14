Mellinger: GOP needs Liz Cheney's experience

Editor:
As I write this, Rep. Matt Gaetz has flown in from Florida to hold an anti-Cheney rally in Cheyenne. This makes me mad. The Wyoming I once knew would never tolerate an outsider spewing extremist rhetoric and telling us how to vote. Liz Cheney is consistently conservative on policy. Impeachment is not policy. It is a process designed to protect democracy. This country must have a functioning Republican party, and the Republican party, at this time, badly needs Liz Cheney's experience, intelligence and integrity. Moderate Republicans of Wyoming, the power is yours. Use it well.
MARY MELLINGER, Cody