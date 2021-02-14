Mellinger: GOP needs Liz Cheney's experience

As I write this, Rep. Matt Gaetz has flown in from Florida to hold an anti-Cheney rally in Cheyenne. This makes me mad. The Wyoming I once knew would never tolerate an outsider spewing extremist rhetoric and telling us how to vote. Liz Cheney is consistently conservative on policy. Impeachment is not policy. It is a process designed to protect democracy. This country must have a functioning Republican party, and the Republican party, at this time, badly needs Liz Cheney's experience, intelligence and integrity. Moderate Republicans of Wyoming, the power is yours. Use it well.