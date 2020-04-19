Menzel: Gov. Gordon must issue a shelter-in-place

As a concerned citizen of Wyoming, I write this letter to ask that Governor Mark Gordon use the powers granted to him by the Constitution of the State of Wyoming to issue a mandatory shelter in place effective immediately. Your recommendations mean nothing. They are nothing but empty threats. Recommendations without consequences will do nothing to stop the spread of the virus. Those of us in the state who are already following the rules have done all that we can by following the presidential guidelines, but there is an undercurrent of untrusting and unthinking people who think, "I know better." This must end. The people of this state look to you as a leader and currently, your leadership is sorely lacking. You know the facts and figures of this horrible disease, and yet you stand before the people of the state week after week, doing nothing but political grandstanding. The fact that Wyoming has only recorded a couple deaths from COVID-19 is not only because for the tireless work of medical professionals across the state, but also due to the fact that we have a small and rural population. This is in no way representative of your response. Do the right thing. Shutter the state. Do your job. Protect those of us who are doing the right thing from those who obviously wont.