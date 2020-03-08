Merriman: Eagles and wind energy

Editor:

Thank you for your February 23rd story detailing the conservation challenges facing bald and golden eagles. As the story notes, these species face a suite of human-caused threats, but due to their range, distribution and habits, golden eagles are disproportionately affected by wind energy development and its associated infrastructure. We currently have the science and framework of best management practices to move wind energy forward in a safe, responsible way that not only provides an important source of renewable energy, but also assures a safer future for these magnificent birds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Bird Conservancy advocates for Bird-Smart Wind Energy, which is rooted in locating turbines away from high bird-collision risk areas and employing effective measures to minimize and compensate for bird fatalities. Golden eagle mortality is largely preventable if environmental studies are comprehensive in scope and energy projects are sited appropriately. In addition, independent, third-party environmental review and monitoring at these facilities would go a long way to ensure that data transparency and mitigation solutions are applied effectively. Ensuring compensation for the loss of ecologically important, federally protected birds like bald and golden eagles is very important as well.