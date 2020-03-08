Merriman: Eagles and wind energy

Editor:
Thank you for your February 23rd story detailing the conservation challenges facing bald and golden eagles. As the story notes, these species face a suite of human-caused threats, but due to their range, distribution and habits, golden eagles are disproportionately affected by wind energy development and its associated infrastructure. We currently have the science and framework of best management practices to move wind energy forward in a safe, responsible way that not only provides an important source of renewable energy, but also assures a safer future for these magnificent birds.
American Bird Conservancy advocates for Bird-Smart Wind Energy, which is rooted in locating turbines away from high bird-collision risk areas and employing effective measures to minimize and compensate for bird fatalities. Golden eagle mortality is largely preventable if environmental studies are comprehensive in scope and energy projects are sited appropriately. In addition, independent, third-party environmental review and monitoring at these facilities would go a long way to ensure that data transparency and mitigation solutions are applied effectively. Ensuring compensation for the loss of ecologically important, federally protected birds like bald and golden eagles is very important as well.
Technology does indeed have an important role to play. If all proposed and future projects sited for areas occupied by golden eagles adopted technology to avoid collisions, like IdentiFlight, we could continue to hone the best mitigation strategies so that future projects proved safer for birds, bats and other wildlife.
With Albany County currently considering a moratorium on new wind energy development, now is the time for Wyoming communities to take a more comprehensive look at the effects of energy development on birds and their habitats, and raise awareness of the importance of integrating bird-smart solutions at both existing and proposed project sites.
Sincerely,
JOEL MERRIMAN, M.S. Director, Bird-Smart Wind Energy Campaign American Bird Conservancy, Washington, D.C.