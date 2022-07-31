Mesecher: Let's get rid of the complacency

Editor:

So, I'm sure at this point we're all getting properly sick of political signs on the sides of Wyoming Boulevard making it harder for us to see the antelope that are are about to come hurtling across the road.

The primaries are almost upon us, and obviously I encourage every citizen to cast their vote, because there are few things that get my knickers in a twist quite like complacency. My earlier letters have touched on this topic, though I was a sophomore at KW when they were published, so it's been a few years. Complacency! Oh, I hate complacency. I was a runner on the cross country team, and you know what separates truly great athletes in that sport? They're the ones who take an advantage they're given and use it 'till it breaks. If you're ahead, it's time to push harder, because the guy behind you sure isn't going to quit.

As for how this relates to elections, there should not be such a thing as an "uncontested" seat in government. How many of us see the same signs year in and year out for people who promise the world on election eve and then hibernate until the election swings back around, banking on the same thing happening again? This stagnation of ideas and personality is depressing, especially when we live in such a tumultuous time in history.

In these recent weeks, I've been campaigning for Debra Cheatham, not because I agree with everything she believes, but because she actually believes something in the first place — believes it enough to go stick her neck out for it. There are a host of candidates like her, going against the grain and making significant personal sacrifices for changes they want to see happen. This season, if we can bring ourselves to care for ten minutes, we can contribute to that.