Meyer: Cheney has supported the Constitution and veterans

As a veteran and a decades-long Wyoming resident, I am so proud to have Liz Cheney as my representative in Congress.

I was honored to serve my country and to protect the freedoms that are the foundation of our democracy. But, unfortunately, I now must watch Cheney being attacked for championing what veterans have fought to defend. I believe in country over party, or in this case, state over party, and Cheney has certainly put Wyoming above all else. In word and in practice, no one with any integrity can fault her for the work she does for Wyoming.

For the veteran community, Cheney has proven to be an invaluable asset. She has worked to streamline VA claims through her district office, provided money and resources for mental health services to our most vulnerable veterans, ended the disgraceful 'widow's tax' and introduced a bill to protect our Second Amendment rights from federal bureaucrats.

To explain the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act, Liz has worked on solutions to fix a recurring problem for veterans who use a fiduciary. For those veterans, an outlandish practice has been in place which triggers an NICS background check system and flags those veterans as ineligible to purchase a firearm. This is a slap in the face to those who have served our country. I commend Cheney for leading the charge to end this practice.

Cheney's service to veterans in the state is incomparable. I can attest, personally, that Cheney works tirelessly to ensure that our VA facilities in Wyoming and across the country are ready to respectfully meet the needs of our veterans.

Our state and country need more courageous leaders like Cheney to stand up for what is right. Our nation is at a crossroads, and I will stand with anyone who fights for the Constitution, as Wyoming veterans have always done.