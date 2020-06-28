Miller: A negative Republican view of Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I've nearly finished the book "A Warning" by a senior official of the Trump administration who opts to be anonymous.

This author is obviously a wealthy Republican, but paints almost as negative a picture of the president as the typical Democrat would. In a nutshell, the author says Trump is a very greedy egomaniac who is also an ignoramus on just about any subject other than business dealings.

Okay, I'm not going to argue, but didn't around 80 percent of the American people have that much figured out more than two years ago?

I think even a good chunk of Trump's base knows this depiction is accurate, but they're going to support the man anyway. He's better than a gun-grabbing, abortion-promoting Democrat, and sometimes God will use seriously flawed individuals as instruments of His will.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

