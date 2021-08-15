Miller: Biden waited too long

Editor:

Why didn't he do it six months ago?

President Biden reportedly intends to require all members of the U.S. armed forces to get their COVID shots by mid-September, even if the vaccines haven't gotten full FDA approval.

So, if he really thinks the vaccines prevent infections and save lives, why didn't he mandate them for service members no later than February 16th? He had exactly the same authority to do it then that he has now.

If the vaccines really are almost 100 percent safe, his delay on this has probably meant around 20,000 more cases and cost over a thousand lives. And it's liberal Democrat pro-vaxxers who should be most outraged.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0