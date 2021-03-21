Miller: Can't risk losing the cash cow

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. At least insofar as putting money above morals is concerned.

The New York Times tells us that President Biden "has decided that the diplomatic cost of directly penalizing Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is too high -- despite a detailed American intelligence finding that he directly approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident and Washington Post columnist in 2018.

Yep. Just like Trump, Biden is willing to let this Saudi prince get away with murder, and it's easy too see why. The U.S. military-industrial complex makes many billions of dollars selling the Saudis the weaponry they need for their murderous war on Yemen. Can't risk losing that cash cow over a little thing like the murder of a dissident journalist, can we?