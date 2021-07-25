 Skip to main content
Miller: Catastrophic warming is already here
Miller: Catastrophic warming is already here

Editor:

And there are still people who think global warming is a hoax.

In June there were hundreds of record high temperatures reported in North America. More than half of the western U.S. was experiencing drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme. Over a hundred wildfires were burning, mostly on the west coast and in Idaho.

Looks to me like catastrophic warming is already here. Either that or we're real close to going into it.

And still there are people who think global warming is a hoax. Or a small problem we don't have to address with serious measures.

A few months ago Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins wrote a column about President Biden's climate plan. He basically said it was better than nothing, but too little, too late.

Yup.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

