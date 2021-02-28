Miller: Cheney's vote was calculated, not courageous

Editor:

So Liz Cheney was "courageous" in voting to impeach Trump? A lot of people are saying that, but I think it's a half-truth at best.

Liz is about what her dad was about: climbing as high in the power structure as she possibly can. Her vote to impeach was certainly calculated to facilitate that climb.

She knows it will cost her several thousand votes in 2022 if she decides to run again. She also knows it will win her some allies, most obviously in the GOP's hawkish neo-con wing.

What her exact plan is I cannot say, but her pro-impeachment vote reflected calculations that it would advance her egotistical cause -- not derail it.

Should an anti-Trump Republican win the presidential nomination in 2024, as seems likely, he or she would look favorably on Liz as a running mate.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

