Miller: Get serious about climate change

Editor:

Planet Earth is going to be seriously cooked no matter who wins the presidential election.

A Biden win might delay catastrophic global warming for two or three years, but it's not going to prevent it. The arctic and subarctic permafrost have been melting for over a year now, thereby releasing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. And, even worse, releasing millions of tons of methane -- a more serious greenhouse gas -- along with the CO2.

I don't think there's any stopping this runaway train. Mitigating the effects would be worth doing, perhaps delaying the extinction of life until the next century begins. But given the melting permafrost, who can be optimistic about that possibility?

My bet is that nearly all animal life, including misnamed Homo Sapiens, will be gone before 2090. We should have gotten serious about climate change more than 30 years ago.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

