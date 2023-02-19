Editor:

Everyone knew Obama was going to “take our guns," but it never happened. Gun ownership in America is in the fabric of our country, but if you value the right to bear arms then you better start caring about the effects of gun violence and gun deaths in our country.

I am a gun owner, and the effort by many to blankly resist gun legislation of any type is increasing the likelihood of more stringent legislation being considered in the future. This will be the effect if we continue selling guns with extreme lethality, to anyone that can breathe.

Americans respect the Second Amendment, and will continue too if gun ownership is limited to those that are competent, responsible and not a threat to others. The alternative idea of just arming everyone, including the crazies, is why our schools are now armed camps, mass shootings are non stop and America is a far more violent place to live.

In particular assault rifles and huge capacity magazines have no place in hunting or home protection, and make law enforcement way more deadly. Those zealots that think they are protecting the rest of us from government tyranny don’t understand that things are best dealt with, and only winnable in a sustainable way, at the ballot box.

If you are someone who believes Trump’s big lie about the integrity of our elections then you need to get a grip on reality, not a gun. As long as we are a democracy, imperfect as it is, lasting personal freedom is possible. As a democracy we must work together to deal with gun violence and not use gas to put out the fire. I can only dream that someday children could go to school like we use too.