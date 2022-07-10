Miller: Hageman is just a puppet for Trump

Editor:

Hageman is lying. The fact she accepts the endorsement from Trump and follows his election lies makes her a liar and a puppet beholden to the greatest liar since the invention of the mouth.

In a democracy, truth is a necessity; it is the most important requirement for our system to survive. Wyoming has a representative in Washington, D.C. that cares for the truth and the Constitution. One that met her obligation to country above party and self, unlike our bankrupt senators who serve now.

Hageman will just give us another Trump monkey in Washington, D.C., just when Trump may take a well-earned vacation in prison.

Cheney has represented Wyoming and America with intelligence and capability, proving we still have a working democracy in front of the entire nation. She is a hero, and despite that I don’t agree with all her policies I know, most importantly, that I can trust her to be honest. After seeing Hageman, who was barely above the other three stellar candidates in the last debate, I know that she is not in Cheney’s class. And she won’t represent Wyoming, she will represent Trump during his revenge term.

Cheney has made Wyoming proud, at least to anyone that is not a puppet to Trump and brainwashed by idiot conspiracies. I left the Republican party after Trump's first week in office. Join me in crossing back for this election because it is so important for America that we keep Cheney in office.