Miller: Impeachment won't damage the nation like Cheney fears

Isn't that considerably over-melodramatic? I agree with Ms. Cheney that impeachment wasn't called for. As for "permanent damage to our republic," that was done by the needless Iraq war that she and her father pushed to get us into. Nearly 4,500 Americans were killed, it added over $1 trillion to our national debt and it helped to bring the Islamic State into being. And that development led to the loss of even more American lives and dollars.