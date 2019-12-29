Miller: Impeachment won't damage the nation like Cheney fears

Editor:
According to Rep. Liz Cheney, passage of the articles of impeachment "may permanently damage our republic."
Isn't that considerably over-melodramatic? I agree with Ms. Cheney that impeachment wasn't called for. As for "permanent damage to our republic," that was done by the needless Iraq war that she and her father pushed to get us into. Nearly 4,500 Americans were killed, it added over $1 trillion to our national debt and it helped to bring the Islamic State into being. And that development led to the loss of even more American lives and dollars.
Impeachment was a bad move by the Dems, but it won't damage the nation even a tenth as much as that war Liz was so enthusiastic about getting into.
She should resign and go back to Virginia.
RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis