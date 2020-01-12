Miller: Iran headline was slightly misleading

Editor:

Your headline "GOP Backs Trump On Iran" was slightly misleading. I'm sure at least 3,000 of America's Republicans have enough sense to understand that President Trump's murderous drone strike at Baghdad Airport was a foolish and dangerous thing to do. Had they been able to advise him beforehand, they'd have advised against it.

Unfortunately, however, the headline was mostly true. The large majority of Republicans are so dumb and ethically-challenged that they think Trump's act of war was somehow a good thing, and that bombing most of Iran into rubble would be even better.

On this one the Democrats are kinda-sorta the "Peace Party." But not entirely. At least 3,00 of America's Democrats would be as happy as the typical Republican to see the U.S. war machine go into serious action against those horrible, anti-Israeli Iranians.

All we peons can do is hope and pray that the war doesn't get too bloody, and that it comes to a quick end. We simply don't have enough clout to defeat America's well-heeled War Party any time soon.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

