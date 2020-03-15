Miller: Is a draw good enough in Afghanistan?

Editor:

A few thoughts about Mr. Trump's "peace deal" with the Taliban.

When U.S. planes bomb Taliban positions only a few days after the deal was signed, it indicates that the deal was just a waste of time, paper and ink.

Also, it was basically an agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban to call the war a draw. The two sides stop shooting at each other, the U.S. begins a gradual troop withdrawal and the Taliban negotiate to settle their differences with the U.S.-backed government.

So a draw is good enough? If so, then a draw could easily have been negotiated by the Bush/Cheney regime some six months after the invasion, when U.S./ NATO forces had the upper hand. A draw back then would have saved America over a trillion bucks and nearly 2,000 lives. And a draw shortly after Mr. Trump took office would have saved us a significant part of those costs.

The Afghanistan war has been so badly handled that the American people should have become outraged over the waste of money and blood. But the large majority have not, and that is precisely the reason the waste has gone on and on and on. And why it will keep going on.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

