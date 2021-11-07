Miller: It should be up to the individual

Editor:

Different strokes for different folks.

Few things have ever irritated me as much as the insistence of the pro-vaxxers that we should all get our COVID-19 shots, usually accompanied by approval for putting various pressures on those who are hesitant about doing so.

Like everyone else, I don't know the full truth about these new-style, rushed vaccines. I doubt that they're part of a radical depopulation agenda. I don't at all doubt that they're less than 98% effective and less than 100% safe. They're going to affect different people differently.

It's up to each individual to decide whether or not the risks of getting the shots outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19.

No pressures should be put on people to either get them or not get them. What's good for you may not be good for every single person in your neighborhood, and it's arrogant in the extreme to think one knows the best course for every single individual on earth.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

