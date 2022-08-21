Miller: Liz did what was right

Editor:

A person was voted out of office because she refused to lie. Another was voted in office because she trashed her principles and sucked up to the big lie.

Cowboy ethics in Wyoming is dead, it does’t mean crap now. A person voted out of office for telling the truth and standing tall for justice, over a spoiled New York City grifter that has taken the art of lying too heights never before known. How level headed folks can be swayed by this man is a testimony to the power of media. Much of the credit has to go to Fox News and other right wing instigators who for profit abuse the first amendment to brew anger, hate and paranoia across the country.

One good thing that came out of this election is that we will not have to listen to lies that the election was stolen since a Trumpie won. Interesting that there is no election fraud when they win.

Liz is a good American and did what was right. Now we have a lying Trump puppet in her place and with the rest of our Washington delegation all owe their loyalty and political fortunes to a soon to be convict.