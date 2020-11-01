Miller: Lummis isn't right for Wyoming

Lummis has taken over the airwaves and you can’t go 10 minutes without seeing one of her high dollar TV adds paid for by big out of state interests. Lummis was a failure in the House and did a very bad job of representing Wyoming. She wants to return to Washington to pad her pockets one last time and has the big money of the what use to be the Republican party backing her. Right now Wyoming needs fresh ideas, creativity, and a new direction, not the same old guard that has failed us so badly. Most of us should have a much better understanding of the importance of the Senate now and we don’t need another person that takes party over country in that body. You think she would be happy to have one of those $4 an hour jobs she is going to bring back from China, no way, she wants the big buck you only get in D.C. The congress has been taken over by career politicians over time and that is why it is in such deplorable shape. Please don’t put another professional politician like Lummis back in office, lets help America pull out of its troubles and do Wyoming a big favor by not voting for another self serving professional politician.