Miller: Lummis not the one for the job

Cynthia Lummis is not the person we need to send back to Washington. She wasn't any good the first time around and her effort to return to Washington is self-serving and not in the interest of the state.

The recent TV ads that she is running one after another are a joke. She isn't doing anything to bring our economy back. Her only interest is to get back in the pockets of all the fat cats that are buying our government. That is where she was the last time because she is a Washington insider. That is where her Washington experience will pay off, not in effective representation of Wyoming. Her new ad even tries to instill a little fear, not using the virus, but fear of peaceful protesters trying to make our country better rioting in Wyoming's muffler shops. Times are hard, let's not make them worse by trashing our representation in Washington with this self-serving old guard relic. It is time for new and effective representation for Wyoming.