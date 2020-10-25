Miller: More plutocracy than democracy

Editor:

Looks like Joe Biden will probably win a narrow victory over Trump in popular votes. Whether that would translate into an electoral college victory that gives him the presidency no one can say.

I liked Bernie a lot better than I like Joe. Bernie wouldn't be a puppet of the party's big donors, and that's why billionaire-backed Joe became the Democratic candidate. According to a Business Insider story of June 9: "A total of 94 billionaires or their spouses have donated to former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, a Forbes analysis of federal campaign records shows."

The multi-billionaire donors include former film producer Steven Spielberg, former Google executive Eric Schmitt, Slim Fast creator S. Daniel Abraham and hedge-fund manager David Siegel.

These rich folks all understood that Joe would be better for their bank accounts than Bernie would. Some of them had no doubt also concluded that Joe would be better for Israel.

We've got more of a plutocracy than a democracy in this country. We just get to chose between the plutocracy's left and right wings.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

