Miller: More should have been done for Haiti

Editor:

At least two things are clear about those twenty-plus flights that took the Haitian refugees back home. They added more than $12 million to our already huge national debt and they made a significant contribution to global warming.

How could things have been handled better? Well, it's no secret that Haiti is a very poor, earthquake-prone country. Knowing this, the Biden administration should have understood that many thousands of Haitians would at some point decide to escape their misery and make their way to the United States So the thing to do was to get an anti-poverty program going there.

In early February the administration and Congress could have cut Israel's military aid by five percent, thereby freeing up some $190 million for the anti-poverty program, and another $20 million could have been taken from the military aid Washington gives to Egypt.

Assuming the program was competently run, it would probably have reduced Haitian suffering to the point where the large majority of Haitians would have felt no need to leave.

And a five percent reduction of Israel's aid wouldn't have done Israel any real harm. That nation has been getting way too much military aid from Washington for way too long.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

