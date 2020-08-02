Miller: Most don't benefit from global economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The global economy is an earth-destroying, tyranny-supporting abomination. No argument is necessary, since this should be self-evident to anyone with an IQ above 90 who's even half-way paying attention.

So why are only a small handful of activists trying to bring this monster down? Why do the large majority of people seem oblivious to this reality?

The answer has to do with money, especially with the two million or so folks for whom the globalized economy means a whole lot of it.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

