You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller: Most don't benefit from global economy
View Comments

Miller: Most don't benefit from global economy

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The global economy is an earth-destroying, tyranny-supporting abomination. No argument is necessary, since this should be self-evident to anyone with an IQ above 90 who's even half-way paying attention.

So why are only a small handful of activists trying to bring this monster down? Why do the large majority of people seem oblivious to this reality?

The answer has to do with money, especially with the two million or so folks for whom the globalized economy means a whole lot of it.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News