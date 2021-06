It's nice to know an expert is assuring us that the upcoming nuclear plant will be safe. I'm sure various experts were also assuring people that the nuclear plants at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima would be safe.

Now it will be designed with safety in mind, but that's no guarantee it will be totally safe. Accidents can happen anywhere with any structure. I just know I don't want to live anywhere within 60 miles of any nuclear plant.