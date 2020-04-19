Miller: Shutdown is an overreaction

Editor:
Trump is right about suicides.
I'm no fan of Donald Trump, but every now and then he does say something that makes sense. He's said that if this shutdown lasts much longer the resultant suicides are likely to outnumber the deaths from the pandemic. I'll add that drunk-driving and murder fatalities are also likely to increase.
Not saying we should do nothing. Let's keep washing our hands, social distancing and staying away from crowds.
But this great shutdown is an overreaction. We're definitely going to have a recession now, and if the shutdown doesn't end real soon we'll probably find ourselves in a second Great Depression.
RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis
