Miller: There's more than one day of infamy

Editor:

There are at least three days that should live in infamy.

Shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt declared that to be a day that would "live in infamy."

Fair enough, but I think that two other days should also live in infamy. August 6 and August 9 of 1945. Those were the days that the U.S. Air Force dropped atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those bombings killed around 200,000 people outright. Several thousand more, including children who had not yet been born, died later from radiation poisoning.

People can come us with whatever justifications for these atrocities that they like. It doesn't change the fact that they were atrocities. Violations of the Golden Rule that were far more egregious than the attack on Pearl Harbor, which was at least a military target.

If the Japanese had developed the A-bombs first, and dropped a couple of them on Seattle and San Francisco, I don't think a single American would have bought the argument that the mass slaughters were justified by a supposed need to save Japanese lives by bringing the war to a quick end.

But what the hell. We're the good guys no matter how much bad stuff we do.

RICHARD MILLER, Themopolis

