Miller: Trump's unkept promises

He hasn't kept his promise on 9/11.

Some readers will recall that Donald Trump, near the beginning of his campaign, promised us that he would tell us the full truth about who brought the WTC buildings down on 9/11. That was putting at least one foot into 9/11 Truth territory, implying that there was more to those attacks than Osama bin Laden and a small group of al Qaeda operatives.

Most of us kooky 9/11 Truthers liked him for that, and I'm sure it got him more than 30,000 votes from Truthers in 2016.

Well, he's been in office nearly three years and still hasn't told us who was really behind those attacks. Was he just blowing hot air, or did he really intend to tell us but later change his mind?

Doesn't really matter. What does matter is that he didn't keep his promise. Come to think of it, he hasn't kept his promise about balancing the federal budget either.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

