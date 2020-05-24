Miller: What are the Democrats thinking?
Editor:

It's nearly certain it will be Trump versus Biden in November. The word "dismal" doesn't seem strong enough.

Biden would probably be the lesser evil, but who wants to vote for a lesser evil? Who can get enthusiastic about voting for a 78-year-old, gaffe-prone "Republican lite" who's clearly taken at least a couple steps into the realm of senile dementia?

Moreover, his chances of beating Trump are close to zero. What were those Democrats thinking when they chose Biden over Sanders?

Let's just call it the "election from hell."

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

