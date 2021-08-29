Miller: Who's to blame? They all are

Editor:

Democrats are blaming Trump for America's defeat in Afghanistan. Republicans are blaming Biden. Actually, there's blame to be put on each party and each administration since the 9/11 attacks.

The biggest share of blame goes to the Bush/Cheney regime that got us into that war. A full-fledged, boots-on-the-ground invasion of Afghanistan wasn't necessary. There should have been some serious bombing of Al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan, Pakistan and wherever else they were found, along with an intense intelligence effort to locate Osama bin Laden and take him out.

Also, since there was an invasion, there was no need to keep the forces there for any longer than four years. The strongest military power on earth and several NATO allies could have whipped the Taliban within four years if they'd gotten serious about it. But no. In mid-2002 the focus shifted to an imaginary threat from Iraq, Afghanistan was left to simmer on a back burner and the no-win war got underway.

The Taliban were serious about winning, so they did.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

