Miller: Why are we in Afghanistan?

Editor:

So why have U.S. forces been in Afghanistan nearly 20 years, and why does President Biden want to keep them there well beyond the agreed upon May 1 withdrawal date?

The continued presence of those U.S. troops would seem to serve Israeli interests only marginally, so it must be military/industrial complex influence that keeps them there.

Whatever the case, this war going on for 20 years is absurd. If Washington had gotten serious about winning it in 2001 it could have done so by mid-2005. The U.S. and several NATO allies could surely have defeated some technologically third-rate Taliban nutcases by then.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0