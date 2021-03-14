MIller: Why did it take so long?

Editor:

President Biden deserves one cheer for ending direct U.S, military support for Saudi Arabia's murderous war on Yemen. But why did it take him two weeks to do that? Shouldn't that have been done on the morning of Jan. 21 at the latest?

The lion's share of the moral stain belongs, of course, with Donald Trump. A little of it is with Biden for taking so long to do the obviously right thing.

Also, only the direct U.S. military support was ended. As long as U.S. entities public or private continue to buy Saudi oil the U.S. is still helping the Saudi war machine.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

