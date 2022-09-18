Miller: Why won't Hageman debate?

Editor:

Harriet Hageman, you are afraid to debate so please tell us your positions on the following.

What is your position of a woman’s right to reproductive freedom? Will you reflect the wishes of the majority of Americans or will you do what Donald Trump tells you?

Will you manage to work with all parties in Washington on legislation that is good for America and Wyoming? Or will you toe a party line and do what Trump tells you to do?

With regards to business and business development, what ideas do you have for Wyoming's future? Or will you just regurgitate Trumps lies about how much he cares about Wyoming?

How can you assure our trust in you when you openly promote the "big lie"? You know it is not true, but you prefer to believe whatever lies Trump tells you.

Why should we vote for you if we can not understand your thoughts on issues? Why are you afraid to debate?