Miller: Wyoming will make the right choice
Editor:

Don't think I've ever been more stunned by a headline than the one saying "Trump says Biden would hurt God."

Good Lord! I knew that Democrats generally aren't as religious as Republicans, but never imagined they'd ever nominate a presidential candidate who wanted to hurt God.

How would he do that, I wonder. Fire some nuclear missiles into space and hope they'd hit Heaven?

In any case, the choice is now clear. We can either vote for a good Christian man who proudly holds a Holy Bible up in the air, or for a fiend who's itching to somehow hurt God.

Don't know about most states, but I'm sure the voters of Wyoming will make the right choice.

RICHARD MILLER, Thermopolis

