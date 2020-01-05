Milliken: Public has the right to know what UW is doing

Five presidents in six years, absolutely no transparency into the State’s largest public institution and, in fact, a concerted effort in the courts by the Board of Trustees and the most recent past president to not let the public know what happened. Something stinks at the University regarding how it has been governed and the public has the right to know what. Governor Gordon indicates “the Nichols matter could have been handled better.” The problems at the University run far deeper than Gordon’s colossal understatement. I’d suggest if the Governor held the Board of Trustees to anything close to the standard the Board apparently applied to Ms. Nichols, a number of resignations would be in order.