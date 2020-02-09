Molde: Alternate solutions to mountain goat issues

Editor:

Mountain goats are native to Wyoming according to concrete, irrefutable scientific evidence gleaned from their fossils found in Little Box Elder Cave in the Laramie Mountains, and confirmed by an official National Parks Service document in addition to other sources.

Furthermore, several ancient Native American tools fashioned from mountain goat bones of the lower foreleg and near the hoof were found in this cave. To find bones so modified for a specific task is very rare. Not sure how they get more native than that.

These tools are listed among items found in the cave near Casper, in the heart of Wyoming, detailed in an official National Parks Service document filed for NAGPRA to repatriate the ancient “culturally unidentifiable” human remains to the Arapaho of the Wind River Range, in 2010.

Not only that, these bones are identified as being from Oreamnos Americanus, their scientific name, translated to mean the fossils are from anatomically modern mountain goats, no different than those found in the Tetons today.