Montalvo: Compression supplies should be covered by Medicare

Editor:

As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program there is another lesser-known but not less important gap in coverage that must be addressed -- especially for breast cancer survivors -- and it is the lack of coverage for medical compression supplies.

Lymphedema is a terrible and debilitating disease that increases lymphatic fluids in the body and causes swelling, especially in the legs and arms. To manage this chronic condition without these doctor-prescribed supplies is not just expensive but it's also time-consuming and affects your mental health. And yet, Medicare and the majority of the private insurance plans fail to cover them.

Without the ability to access adequate treatment, patients experience a progressive and expensive worsening of their condition. Studies have indicated that Medicare could save over $100 million a year by preventing lymphedema-related complications and hospitalizations. There's a bipartisan bill currently in Congress (supported by our Reps. Liz Cheney, Wyo, Mo Brooks, AL, and Rep. Gaetz, FL, Sens. Rubio and Scott, FL, Hawley, MO, and Grassley, IA, as the co-lead sponsor and with the support of the Democrat delegation in D.C.) called the Lymphedema Treatment Act that would ensure that patients have access to the medical care that they need and deserve.

In a 2013 Lancet study, it was determined that one in five women who survive breast cancer will develop lymphedema. It is time to help those affected by this chronic condition and save money while doing it. Our entire Wyoming delegation in D.C. should be part of this, and the candidates running to be our next Representative in Washington should support this bill and publicly announced their position and/or support for this bill.