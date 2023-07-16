Editor:

I would like to encourage Wyoming residents to support the proposed annual closure of the Fremont Lake “Bottleneck” to assist mule deer migration during the months of April and November.

This area, identified as the “Finger Lakes Segment” in Wyoming Game & Fish documents, has a distinct wasp-shape when seen from aerial photographs. The petiole or narrow “waist” of the mule deer crossing zone sits directly south of the toe of Fremont Lake.

I’ve watched the annual migration over several years, seeing mule deer attempt to avoid humans, and pursuing canines, while navigating their two crossing areas, near the Fremont Lake outlet and irrigation/dam control structure/pedestrian bridge. Within the past two years, two residences have been constructed on the east side of Fremont Lake adjacent to a historical resting spot for migrating ungulates. Further, in 2003, the U.S. Forest Service approved the construction of a fifty-plus room hotel adjacent to the existing Lakeside Lodge. This ever increasing development places more pressure on this important mule deer migration crossing.

Homeowners along Pine Creek can testify to the presence of mountain lions traveling through this corridor. These mammals also hunt along Fremont Lake as one was treed and shot in the Sylvan Bay Summer Homes area in 2022. mule deer are a primary food source for mountain lions, so the presence of these predators is a significant stressor.

As it seems the cards are stacked against these long distance mule deer travelers, I suggest that the U.S. Forest Service consideration of the Fremont Lake Migration Closure proposal received the highest urgency. This section of the mule deer migration will not miraculously move to another spot and re-form. If not protected, it will simply cease to exist.