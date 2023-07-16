Related to this story

Most Popular

Shaver: They should know the law

Two. Two! Two of our federal delegation are lawyers, both of which sure as shootin’ should understand how grand juries work, and how to read a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio