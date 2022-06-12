Moore: We need to be unified

Editor:

I’m voting for Liz Cheney and want to tell you why. Living near Fremont Lake and the Green River, I have the great privilege to observe bald eagles, our national emblem, flying over Sublette County. In synchronized movements, their immense wings work together, collaborating to propel it skyward.

Both wings, not just right or left.

We can learn a lesson from the bald eagle. Favoring only one political wing is a snare net entrapping America in unending grievances and doomed arguments. That’s for birdbrains.

If we want to see our nation rise and thrive, we’ve got to pull together in respectful cooperation, both sides of the body politic traveling in tandem.

And that’s one of the reasons I support Rep. Cheney in her re-election effort. She partnered with members of a different political party to investigate and expose the horrific destruction at our Capitol and ensure this will never be repeated. Other reasons include her statesmanlike demeanor and insights on the crux of the matter which she shares in thoughtful remarks. In contrast to clownish members of congress, she exhibits a cool diplomacy much needed in our state and country. I encourage you to vote for Liz Cheney and re-elect her as our Wyoming representative in Congress.

Let’s vote, not for the left wing or the right wing, but for the whole bird to soar.

JOCELYN MOORE, Pindale

