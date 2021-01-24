Morgan: Cheney needs to go

Editor:
In my opinion, Liz Cheney needs to go. When she first ran for office, she held three big fundraisers, one in Chicago, one in Washington DC and I think the third was in Denver. Why not Wyoming? As I recall, she only took up residence in Wyoming when she decided to run. I'd consider that the ultimate carpetbagger.
Unfortunately, she eked out a primary win because there were so many candidates that she became the Republican nominee with less than 40% of the vote. So 60% of Wyoming's Republicans voted for someone else.
Let's just have one strong candidate run against her in 2022, so we can get rid of her.
FLLOYD MORGAN, Devils Tower