Morgan: HR1 violates the US. Constitution

Editor:

The following is a letter I sent to SOS Buchanan. I encourage others to do the same. He is elected, and as voters we have a right to know where he stands on this issue. He is up for re-election in 2022. His email: SecOfState@wyo.gov

Mr. Secretary, I would like to know your position on HR1 or any similar legislation that may be proposed by the U.S. Senate or Congress and signed into law. Simply put, HR1 violates the U.S. Constitution. Any such legislation seeks to take away states rights to govern elections and instead Federalize them. Where do you stand on one of the most important issues facing the Country... Election Integrity and states rights? The constant overreach by the Federal Government for more and more power MUST be restrained. NOW more than ever before. Individual states must stand strong and protect the states right to govern.

I hope you stand with other SOS like John R. (Jay) Ashcroft of Missouri, who has publicly stated HR1 is Unconstitutional and if signed into law he will immediately challenge it in Court and equally important he will ignore it in the state of Missouri. Will you do the same here is Wyoming?

NANCY MORGAN, Devils Tower

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0