Morgan: Politicians no longer serve their constituents

Editor: 

Most politicians have abandoned their constituents.

It used to be believed, that if enough voters called their legislators and expressed their concerns, they listened. I don’t believe that happens very often anymore.

Take Barrasso and Lummis for example. I and others I know have repeatedly called their offices and now conclude it falls on deaf ears. They don’t care and plan to do what they want regardless of what voters want. You get some pre-written boiler plate letter response after you call, even if you tell them not to send you one…which proves they aren’t listening. There’s no public accounting for how many call their offices. It's easy to hide.

My solution? Public shaming! Public outrage! Let your voice be heard! Write letters to the editor of your surrounding newspapers. All of them. If you’re fed up…tell them! I’m not sure it will make a difference, but at this point what do we have to lose? Then vote them out!

Lummis and her cryptocurrency agenda. Barrasso will do anything McConnell tells him to do. Aren’t people sick yet of politicians getting rich while in office on a modest salary?

The country is a mess and all they do is go along with the political swamp.

Don’t hold your breath on term limits either. The trash doesn’t take itself out! Vote them out!

Censorship is alive and well in this country. Speak out now while you still can and the First Amendment still means something.

NANCY MORGAN, Devils Tower

