Moriarty: We should welcome Afghan evacuees

Of 130,00 evacuees from Afghanistan, roughly 60,000 have come to the U.S. and 17% of them are American citizens or green card holders. As states have come forward to resettle the Afghan evacuees, including Colorado and Utah, do we as Wyomingites also feel the moral imperative to support and protect those who helped us, who fought and died alongside out American service members? Do we keep our promises to the Afghan people? Indeed, how can we not do this and why would we not want to?

Even if it were not the moral thing to do, welcoming Afghan evacuees can only be good news for our state. As Dave Throgmorton pointed out in his Aug. 29 letter, Wyoming only grew by 2.5% in the last 10 years -- one of the lowest growth rates in the country. Further, in the critical age range of 25 to 45, Wyoming's population actually decreased by 6%. From where, then, is our workforce going to come? Afghan evacuees could absolutely be part of the solution to that question. These evacuees have been productive members of their own society, working as interpreters, journalists, human rights advocates, government workers and support staff to the American military. Indeed, the Taliban itself voiced concern that the evacuees represented a "brain drain" from Afghanistan. While most speak English already, Wyoming community colleges offer robust workforce training and established English as a Second Language programs.