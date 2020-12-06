Morris: Please wear the mask

Editor:

To the Wyoming legislature:

My home sits directly across the street from one of Cheyenne’s elementary schools. As a retiree, every school day I have the privilege of watching parents drop off and pick up their kids, and seeing the students play at recess and at lunch. It’s a joyful sight. Although, it’s not much different from a regular school year, except for one obvious thing. Every student, parent, teacher, and support staff wear a face mask when they are on school grounds. While the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, overwhelming our hospitals, this school has had a very low number of COVID-19 cases. It continues to stay open, providing vital educational services to families in the Cheyenne community.

The best scientists and physicians on this planet have demonstrated in irrefutable detail how wearing a mask in public can sharply reduce COVID-19 cases. It’s very clear that this school’s faculty and staff, the parents, and the kids have listened to the health experts -- thinking beyond their own selves -- and wearing a mask when they are in close contact with others at this public school.

So, at a time when Wyoming’s hospitals are bulging with COVID-19 patients, severely straining their medical staffs, why do you consistently refuse to require your members to wear a mask at legislative gatherings? You’ve already lost one member to this virus. Are you willing to lose more? Or are you capable of acting for the greater good -- and wear a face mask for all legislative meetings. Frankly, if five, six, seven, and eight-year-old kids can act in the public interest, why can’t you?

DON MORRIS, Cheyenne

