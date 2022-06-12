Mortimer: Grateful for Gil Ordway

Editor:

Thanks to Mark Huffman for the beautiful remembrance of Gil Ordway (June 1, 2022). Gil was an extraordinary man and Jackson would look a lot different today without his pioneering conservation work and commitment to making this a better community. He was an ardent supporter of so many worthy causes, from the library, arts and music to animal protection and conservation.

Gil voluntarily gave up the right to develop his own land by securing a conservation easement. He and his wife, Marge, were among the first landowners in Jackson to work with The Nature Conservancy on a conservation easement on their lovely Fish Creek Ranch back in the 1970s (since transferred to the Jackson Hole Land Trust). They extended that protection to other land they owned as well, keeping it safe for the treasury of wildlife he so enjoyed seeing.

Gil’s service on many boards, including as a founding member of The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming, extended his vision for conservation to the Red Canyon, Sweetwater and Tensleep Preserves as well as many other special places across Wyoming.

Except for the family name on the library auditorium, Gil’s philanthropic generosity was done quietly – like the man, it wasn’t showy. But his legacy is everywhere. It lives in the things that we all love around Jackson. For that, The Nature Conservancy is forever grateful.

HAYLEY MORTIMER, Lander

