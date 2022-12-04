 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mortimer: Thanks, Jim, for your love and dedication to Wyoming

  • 0

Editor: 

There are so many words we could use to memorialize Jim Nielson: kind, gracious, capable, well-regarded. Most of all, Jim was dedicated to his community. Although born in Canada, he came to Cody at a young age and was as Wyoming as sagebrush and wind. He loved everything about our state, sharing his knowledge and wealth doing good things for so many charities and causes, expecting nothing in return. While Jim may be gone, his legacy lives on in places as wide-ranging as the Plains Indian Museum and the Cody Splash Park. The Nature Conservancy recognized him and his wife, Anne, with the Oak Leaf Award, our highest honor for volunteer service, for their unwavering commitment to conservation.

There is no greater testament to their passion for Wyoming landscapes than Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve. Through countless hours of sweat equity making fences more wildlife friendly, pulling invasive weeds and connecting young people to nature, they’ve shaped the Preserve into a place that benefits both nature and people. My future visits there will conjure up memories of his warm smile and uncanny gift for spotting wildlife. Thanks, Jim, for your love and dedication to Wyoming. We will miss you.

HAYLEY MORTIMER, Nature Conservancy in Wyoming director, Lander

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News