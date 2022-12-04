Mortimer: Thanks, Jim, for your love and dedication to Wyoming

There are so many words we could use to memorialize Jim Nielson: kind, gracious, capable, well-regarded. Most of all, Jim was dedicated to his community. Although born in Canada, he came to Cody at a young age and was as Wyoming as sagebrush and wind. He loved everything about our state, sharing his knowledge and wealth doing good things for so many charities and causes, expecting nothing in return. While Jim may be gone, his legacy lives on in places as wide-ranging as the Plains Indian Museum and the Cody Splash Park. The Nature Conservancy recognized him and his wife, Anne, with the Oak Leaf Award, our highest honor for volunteer service, for their unwavering commitment to conservation.