Mullen: Coal funded my critical thinking skills

Editor:

While going to school for art, then eventually social work and environment and natural resources, I was often asked what I planned to do with my education. I quickly grew tired of the question and one day decided to respond with just two words -- “a lot.”

I didn’t have to wait for graduation to start doing a lot with my learning and going to school in Wyoming allowed me opportunities that would have been harder to reach studying elsewhere. Presenting at an international conference in South Africa, conducting research with young refugees in Greece and documenting impacts of COVID-19 on nearby national parks are just some of the learning experiences I found through UW. This is where I developed my way of thinking about the world -- curiously, closely, critically and with gratitude.

I owe thanks to my educators and academic advisers, and to the coal industry for funding my critical thinking skills, but I also owe my honest and best use of those skills if my thanks is to be sincere. This means thinking critically about all things, including coal. Some might find that to be contradictory, when it was coal that supported my learning, but I don't see it that way. I believe my thanks ought to be genuine and my thankful, critical thinking is this: