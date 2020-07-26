Mullen: Isn't it conservative to be cautious?

What is conservative? Wyoming has been relatively virus-free. Not so much for many in Texas, Florida, California, Utah and elsewhere. I see most folks in Casper not bothering with masks. Although we ignore their advice, doctors, nurses and frontline health providers get some thanks. I'm among the grateful and I wish I could do more about their stress.

And importantly, how about the others, too often unseen and ignored, whose contributions allow those providers to care for us -- I mean the housekeepers, janitors, clerks and cashiers, security people, electricians, plumbers, etc? How can I appreciate them? It costs very little to wash my hands, wear a mask and give people space. Maybe in that small way I can lighten their worry and strain. Isn't it conservative to be cautious?