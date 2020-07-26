Mullen: Isn't it conservative to be cautious?

Editor:
What is conservative? Wyoming has been relatively virus-free. Not so much for many in Texas, Florida, California, Utah and elsewhere. I see most folks in Casper not bothering with masks. Although we ignore their advice, doctors, nurses and frontline health providers get some thanks. I'm among the grateful and I wish I could do more about their stress.
And importantly, how about the others, too often unseen and ignored, whose contributions allow those providers to care for us -- I mean the housekeepers, janitors, clerks and cashiers, security people, electricians, plumbers, etc? How can I appreciate them? It costs very little to wash my hands, wear a mask and give people space. Maybe in that small way I can lighten their worry and strain. Isn't it conservative to be cautious?
BOB MULLEN, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!