Mullen: Isn't it conservative to be cautious?
View Comments

Mullen: Isn't it conservative to be cautious?

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

What is conservative? Wyoming has been relatively virus-free. Not so much for many in Texas, Florida, California, Utah and elsewhere. I see most folks in Casper not bothering with masks. Although we ignore their advice, doctors, nurses and frontline health providers get some thanks. I'm among the grateful and I wish I could do more about their stress.

And importantly, how about the others, too often unseen and ignored, whose contributions allow those providers to care for us -- I mean the housekeepers, janitors, clerks and cashiers, security people, electricians, plumbers, etc? How can I appreciate them? It costs very little to wash my hands, wear a mask and give people space. Maybe in that small way I can lighten their worry and strain. Isn't it conservative to be cautious?

BOB MULLEN, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News