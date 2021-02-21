Muncaster: Cheney stood for what's right

Editor:
Jackson Hole Tea Party leader Bob Culver recently ostracized Rep. Liz Cheney by outlining a moral “Code of the Old West.” The day I heard that Cheney voted her conscience to impeach President Trump, I immediately pulled off an icy road and pulled up a text I had ignored the day before from some Democratic PAC asking me to “Call Rep. Cheney and demand she stand up for what’s right.”
I rarely call my elected officials, but I was so impressed I dialed Cheney's office and left a lengthy message congratulating her and thanking her for standing up for what’s right and good and assuring her she’s got my support. I was surprised to find myself choked up at the end, and as I hung up a big tear, that I can only attribute to hope, dripped down my cheek.
On Culver’s lengthy list of moral attributes of the Old West -- always finish what you start, do what has to be done, be tough, but fair, when you make a promise, keep it, ride for the brand, talk less and say more, remember that some things aren’t for sale, know where to draw the line -- Cheney did every single one of these things in making her decision except, as he points out, “ride for the brand.”
Culver speaks to Cheney as if she’s some puppet to the men of Wyoming and the Republican party, at a time when the party can’t even agree on what the brand is. Ironically, Culver’s idol -- Trump -- is notorious for NOT riding for the brand, which is exactly what makes him so frustrating to some and exciting to others.
It’s this archaic idea of blindly “riding for the brand” at all costs rather than critical thinking, collaboration, compromise, and transformation, that is tearing apart our families, communities, and governmental institutions. It’s got to stop on all sides if we are to evolve and survive.
In Culver’s very words, “some things aren’t for sale.” I say “Keep it up, Liz! Cowboy up and drain the swamp."
SUE MUNCASTER, Jackson