Muncaster: Cheney stood for what's right

Editor:

Jackson Hole Tea Party leader Bob Culver recently ostracized Rep. Liz Cheney by outlining a moral “Code of the Old West.” The day I heard that Cheney voted her conscience to impeach President Trump, I immediately pulled off an icy road and pulled up a text I had ignored the day before from some Democratic PAC asking me to “Call Rep. Cheney and demand she stand up for what’s right.”

I rarely call my elected officials, but I was so impressed I dialed Cheney's office and left a lengthy message congratulating her and thanking her for standing up for what’s right and good and assuring her she’s got my support. I was surprised to find myself choked up at the end, and as I hung up a big tear, that I can only attribute to hope, dripped down my cheek.

On Culver’s lengthy list of moral attributes of the Old West -- always finish what you start, do what has to be done, be tough, but fair, when you make a promise, keep it, ride for the brand, talk less and say more, remember that some things aren’t for sale, know where to draw the line -- Cheney did every single one of these things in making her decision except, as he points out, “ride for the brand.”