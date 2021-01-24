Murdock: Cheney earned respect

Editor:

Ironic, isn’t it, that some of our fellow Wyoming citizens tell us out of one side of their mouths that we don’t want anyone telling us what to do, and out of the other side lambast anyone who disagrees with them as not being real Wyomingites.

I haven't always agreed with Representative Cheney, but she has earned my respect for three reasons:

1. Cheney was willing to disagree with former president Trump on serious foreign policy and military issues: while we might not want to continue our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan and Iraq, Cheney was wise to warn about the future dangers of an abrupt withdrawal -- to our service personnel and to national security.

2. Cheney understands that loyalty to a political party is less important than loyalty to the foundations of our system of government, especially the U.S. Constitution and the peaceful transfer of power.

3. Cheney is smart enough to think for herself; she doesn't need to hide behind party ideology on every issue.

I strongly support Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump. There are those that say Cheney’s vote does not represent her constituents, but I’m a constituent and she certainly represents my perspective on supporting the Constitution, supporting the rule of law and those who enforce it, and supporting our military. And, lest you think I’m one of those “liberals” from out of state who just doesn’t understand Wyoming: I was raised in a Republican family and our family has been in Wyoming -- working and voting and thinking for ourselves -- for more than a hundred years.

SUE KNERL, Casper

