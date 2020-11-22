Murdock: We have allowed the loss of political trust

Editor:

To my fellow citizens:

Political trust is the lubricant oil that keeps the sprawling and complex engine of democracy running. That means trust in the kind of system we have: a representative democracy where we elect fellow citizens to represent us in political decision-making from public health and election offices to legislatures and courts, from Wyoming to Washington. It means trust in the institutions of government: a balance of executive, legislative, and judicial functions. It means trusting a responsible media staffed by professional journalists to research and share factual information about the processes of our political system because we can’t each be everywhere. And it means trusting our fellow citizens enough to disagree with them without demonizing them.

Unfortunately, over the last half century, we have allowed to leak away the basic political trust on which the operation of government depends. According to the Pew Trust’s decades of research, in 1958, 73% of Americans expressed trust in government in Washington to do what’s right, but by 2019 only 17% of us did; over 70% of Americans believe we can’t agree on basic facts, let alone policies; and nearly three-quarters of us can’t tell the difference between facts and opinions.